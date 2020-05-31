Egyptian, French Presidents Discuss Regional Issues, Focus On War-Torn Libya

CAIRO– Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed the development of several regional issues, including the situation in Libya.

During a phone call, Macron said, he is keen to exchange views with Sisi over these issues, as Cairo plays a key political role in the region, Egyptian Presidential Spokesman, Bassam Rady, said in a statement.

For his part, Sisi affirmed Egypt’s position towards the Libyan crisis, based on restoring Libyan national state institutions, ending the spread of criminal groups and terrorist militias.

He added that Egypt also gives top priority to combating terrorism, achieving stability and security and putting an end to illegal foreign interventions in Libya.

The two presidents agreed to intensify coordination in the coming period, stressing the necessity to end the Libyan crisis, by reaching a political solution that paves the way for the return of security and stability in the country, the spokesman said.

They showed support for international endeavours, as well as, implementing results of the Berlin process to end the conflict in Libya.

The Libyan conflict escalated in 2014, splitting power between two rival governments, the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in the capital Tripoli, and another in the northeastern city of Tobruk allied with self-proclaimed Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Khalifa Haftar.

