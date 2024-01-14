EGYPT AND CHINA DEMAND A CEASEFIRE IN GAZA, ESTABLISHMENT OF A PALESTINIAN STATE

The foreign ministers of China and Egypt in Cairo called for a ceasefire after 100 days of war in Gaza, and the establishment of a full Palestinian state with membership in the United Nations, according to "Russia Today". In a joint press conference at the beginning of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's African tour, Wang Yi and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, called for the establishment of "an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital." They also called in a joint statement for "an immediate and complete ceasefire and an end to all acts of violence, killing, and targeting of civilians and civilian facilities." Source: National News Agency - Lebanon