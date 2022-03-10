Eagle Eye Networks Introduces Eagle Eye LPR, Making Highly Accurate License Plate Recognition Possible with any Security Camera

Eagle Eye LPR Makes License Plate Recognition Practical and Affordable

The newest enhancement to the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system), Eagle Eye LPR/ANPR is AI-powered, cloud-managed, and does not require the purchase of special cameras

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today launched Eagle Eye LPR (license plate recognition), which uses artificial intelligence (AI) in a true cloud-based system for high accuracy in all kinds of challenging conditions. Eagle Eye LPR operates on readily available security cameras making it affordable and practical for today’s business owners.

“We’re seeing increased demand for LPR/ANPR for security and business optimization. Eagle Eye LPR is designed to be easy to deploy and manage, and it does not require the purchase of special cameras,” said Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. “Our industry-leading AI not only provides high accuracy, Eagle Eye cloud LPR is continuously improved to support new license plates and increase accuracy.”

Powered by Eagle Eye Networks industry-leading AI and analytics, Eagle Eye LPR works with the Eagle Eye Networks Vehicle Surveillance Package (VSP ) to enable seamless monitoring of vehicles across multiple locations.

Eagle Eye Networks supports many manufacturers’ LPR products including cameras. Eagle Eye Networks operates an open system giving customers choice. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS will continue to support camera and other LPR technologies.

The benefits of Eagle Eye LPR include:

Camera Agnostic: Works securely with nearly any IP or other camera

Affordable: Does not require specialty cameras, onsite hardware or onsite maintenance

High Accuracy: Eagle Eye’s AI provides industry-leading accuracy even for non-standard license plates and in challenging lighting and environmental conditions

Flexibility: Open API for unlimited integrations with other technology partners

Scalability: Manage and add locations, cameras, features with the click of a button

Continuous Delivery: AI LPR is continually improved to support newer license plates, and all Eagle Eye development innovations are instantly delivered to customers via the cloud

Broad Geographic LPR/ANPR Support: North America, Mexico, EU, UK, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia

Target applications for Eagle Eye LPR include:

Smart Parking with LPR-based automation

Corporate Offices – Secure, smooth vehicle entry/exit

Healthcare and Education Campuses – Touchless access control

Home Owners Associations (HOAs) and Multi-Family Homes – Neighborhood safety

Critical Infrastructure, Industrial – Multi-site remote monitoring

Restaurants, Retail, Curbside Pickup – Improved customer experience

Hospitality, and more

Eagle Eye LPR offers resellers opportunities to enter new markets, to provide additional services, and to increase revenue.

“With Eagle Eye LPR, there’s no major hardware swap or installation, you can use existing cameras,” said Lon Bazelais, president of Grid Squared Systems, an Eagle Eye Networks certified security systems integrator based in New York City. “They have made it super easy for us and for our clients. Eagle Eye license plate recognition removes the hassle and expense of LPR systems. Now, Eagle Eye LPR will allow us to enter new vertical markets, notably parking facilities, which is a huge opportunity for us in New York City. We’re also excited to bring this advanced technology to our existing clients who want to add LPR to their current security systems.”

Brian West, President of ParkNGo in Dayton, Ohio who is using Eagle Eye LPR to modernize their overall security posture, added “we’re seriously streamlining parking operations and improving the experience for customers at the same time. With Eagle Eye LPR, our customers can enter and exit the lot without even rolling down their windows. Their prepaid parking reservation is automatically applied and the experience is just short of magical. We’re impressed with the high accuracy of the Eagle Eye LPR—their artificial intelligence (AI) makes the difference—and it is so simple for our employees to use. The total cost of ownership is reduced as the solution works with a low-cost ONVIF camera, and the managed service from Eagle Eye assures me of continuous upgrades and support.”

LPR is also known as Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) or Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR). Eagle Eye LPR is available now. Visit our site for more information.

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. The Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the only platform robust and flexible enough to power the future of video surveillance and intelligence. Eagle Eye is based in Austin, Texas with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at een.com.

EAGLE EYE PRESS CONTACT

GLOBAL HQ

Martha Entwistle

mentwistle@een.com

+1-512-473-0500

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 3053614f-7b00-4a40-9f25- 9d16bd67207b