DTM Libya – Triopli Update (09 January 2020)

Since the previous update on 27 November 2019, DTM identified an additional 1,836 displaced families (approximately 9,180 individuals), bringing the total number of internally displaced persons from South Tripoli to at least 29,863 families (approximately 149,315 individuals) who have been forced to leave their homes due to armed conflict since 04 April 2019.

The security situation in conflict-affected areas in south Tripoli reportedly remained volatile and also increasingly affected the neighborhood of Salah Eddin over the past weeks, triggering population movements of affected civilians to surrounding areas. Please refer to pages 2-3 of this report for further details on location disaggregated figures.

IDPs displaced to locations in the proximity of areas with ongoing clashes remain at risk, along with host community members providing them with shelter. Reportedly, rising cost of rental accommodation, frequently used as shelter by IDP families, have further increased the vulnerabilities of families displaced within the Tripoli area. Continued hostilities have also been adversely impacting public infrastructure and services in municipalities in South Tripoli, particularly education and health facilities.

Source: International Organization for Migration