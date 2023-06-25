General

DISPLACED MINISTER DISCUSSES WITH SYRIAN INTERIOR MINISTER REFUGEES’ RETURN

Minister of the Displaced, Issam Sharafeddine, discussed with the Syrian Minister of the Interior, Muhammad al-Rahmon, ways to enhance cooperation for the return of Syrian refugees. Al-Rahmoun stressed that "Syria has provided all the necessary facilities to secure the return of refugees to their homeland, as well as addressing their conditions at border posts and solving all problems they face." Sharafeddine stressed that "this visit comes as a continuation of previous visits and developments, where communication with the Syrian state is obligatory and necessary to reach advanced steps in this file, based on the plan that was developed and submitted to the Council of Ministers in order to facilitate their safe and dignified return."

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon

