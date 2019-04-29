Design Firm Zebra To Consolidate Business Systems & Manage Project Complexity with Deltek ERP

Growing Dubai-based interior design firm to optimise its project delivery with the world’s leading ERP for project-driven businesses

London, UK, April 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deltek, the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has welcomed the Architecture and Interior Design firm Zebra to its global network of over 23,000 clients in project-focused industries.

Zebra is a team of 120 architects, interior designers and project managers, based in Dubai, London and Phoenix, with expertise in hospitality and retail design. Its collective experience spans the delivery of hundreds of interior design concepts and roll-out of global brand programmes in over 90 countries. For each project, no matter how large or small, Zebra partner closely with its clients to understand their vision and ensure each design delivers an immersive customer/guest experience. As such, having real-time visibility and control over all project aspects including financial, client and resource management is critical for Zebra to continue delivering high-quality projects to every client as the firm expands its global operations.

The Deltek enterprise resource planning (ERP) system will enable Zebra to manage the complete end-to-end workflow of its business. Core functionality includes business development, project and resource planning, reporting and dashboards, and multi-currency and multi-company financial management. Zebra selected Deltek as it was looking for an out-of-the-box ERP solution that is project focused and modular, to allow the firm to easily manage internal change, add functional capabilities and scale as the business grows.

“Ensuring we continue to deliver both quality and intricacy of detail on every project as our portfolio expands is critical to our long term success,” said Zachary Shirk, Principal in charge at Zebra Project INC (US based entity). “By consolidating our business systems to one global ERP we will have real-time control of all projects, from inception to delivery, and ensure every team member is enabled to deliver design projects on time and on budget. The local Middle Eastern and global client referenceability and the ability to deliver a project-centric solution with no customisation set Deltek apart from other ERP vendors.”

“We are proud to welcome Zebra to our client network of ambitious, client- and project-centric firms. As they consolidate their global operations and continue to deliver interior design projects of the highest-quality to their expanding client base, our ERP system will ensure they optimise internal processes. With full visibility of all project information and milestones, Zebra will be able to plan and manage their talent and resources to their full potential. We look forward to being their software partner as they continue to scale and grow a profitable business delivering world-renowned design projects,” said Fergus Gilmore, Deltek’s VP and Managing Director, UK & CE.

