Deriv Expands Global Reach with 7 New Offices

Deriv’s new office locations in 2022

CYBERJAYA, Malaysia, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Deriv, one of the world’s largest online brokers, opened 7 new offices worldwide in 2022 to broaden its reach and leverage talented professionals spread across the globe.

In the fast-moving world of financial trading, changes are inevitable. Trading firms need to adapt to the evolving financial environment and innovate on their feet. Deriv has always been a broker able to adapt to changes. Last year was one of success and expansion for the firm, reflected in its opening of 7 new offices worldwide.

Deriv’s new office locations ranged from Vanuatu in the east to the Cayman Islands in the west and spanned 3 continents. Deriv opened 2 new offices in Asia, 2 in Europe, and one each in South America, Oceania, and the Caribbean.

Singapore and Amman, Jordan, became Deriv’s latest offices in Asia. Reading, UK, and Berlin, Germany, were the European additions to Deriv workplaces. A new office was set up in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, making it the company’s second workplace in the country, adding to its existing address in Asunción. George Town, Cayman Islands, and Port Vila, Vanuatu, were the other Deriv workplaces in 2022.

The latest additions take the total Deriv office count up to 20 in 16 countries and will help the company reach new clients in more locations as it looks to become the world’s number 1 trading provider.

As it expands globally, Deriv aims to tap into the vast talent pool that exists across the world and provide its employees with the best tools to enhance their knowledge, skills, and experience which will in turn enable them to contribute to the company’s growth and success. Several Deriv locations have been certified with the ‘Best Places to Work’ for 2022 by Great Place to Work® (GPTW).

Jean-Yves Sireau, the CEO of Deriv, said: “At Deriv, we believe that talent isn’t restricted by geography. Our 7 new offices have allowed us to explore new markets — some of them in non-English-speaking countries — and hire quality professionals to help us achieve our goals in 2023. We are expanding our reach by adding new products and services, and customising them to local needs as we integrate our systems with AI language tools, including Amazon Translate.”

He added: “Our hires at the new offices have helped us strengthen our technical infrastructure, add expertise, and create localised educational materials for traders on our platforms.”

Over the course of 2023, Deriv will look to add new employees at its latest offices and to its existing multinational and multicultural workforce — that currently stands at over 1,200 — as it aims to become the world’s number 1 trading provider. If you want to be part of this successful and fast-growing team, check out open positions at Deriv.

About Deriv

Starting its journey in 1999, Deriv’s mission has been to make online trading accessible to anyone, anywhere. Deriv’s product offering includes intuitive trading platforms, over 200 tradable assets (in markets such as forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies), unique trade types, and more. With more than 1,200 employees in 20 global offices spread across 16 countries, Deriv strives to provide the best work environment, which includes positive work culture, timely addressing of employee concerns, celebrating achievements, and conducting initiatives to boost their morale.

