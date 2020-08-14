Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maitiq Meets With The Italian Ambassador To Libya

Tripoli- The deputy in the Presidency Council of the Council of Ministers, Mr. Ahmed Omar Maitiq, met Thursday with the Italian ambassador to Libya, Mr. Giuseppe Puccini, to discuss developments in the field situation in Sirt and Al-Jufra and possible mechanisms to move towards a political solution, and the possibility of the Italian government’s positive role in the Libyan crisis. The meeting, which was held at the Prime Minister’s Office, dealt with bilateral relations and ways to develop them, in a way that serves the common interest of the two friendly countries.

Source: Libya News Agency