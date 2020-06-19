Deputy Ahmad Maitiq Meets With The Ministers Of Foreign Affairs, Treasury And Finance Of Turkey

Tripoli- Vice President of the Presidential Council, Mr. Ahmed Omar Maitiq, met on Wednesday with the Turkish Foreign Ministers, Mr. Mouloudoglu, and the Treasury and Finance “Prat Al Patrak”. The meeting, which was held at the Cabinet Office, in the presence of the Minister of Finance, Dr. Faraj Boumtari, discussed the relations between the two countries and aspects of their development in various fields, in the interest of the two friendly countries. The meeting comes within the visit of the Turkish delegation to Libya within the framework of developing bilateral relations of common concern.

Source: Libya News Agency