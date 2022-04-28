Delphix Accelerates Growth, Profitability for Second Consecutive Year at Scale

Data Security, Compliance Drive Urgent Adoption of Delphix DevOps Test Data Management Platform

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Delphix, the industry leader in DevOps test data management (TDM), today announced closing fiscal year 2022 with a second consecutive year of accelerated revenue growth and profitability at a scale well over $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

With increasing activity from hostile nation states and ransomware gangs, companies around the world need a solution to automate and secure test data for enterprise applications. As a result, the company also reported 36% faster year-over-year growth of its large, enterprise customer base driven by increasing data risks.

Delphix’s growth comes as companies around the world continue to invest in innovative DevOps solutions to accelerate application delivery, modernize legacy infrastructure, and move applications across the multicloud. Delphix offers the only DevOps TDM platform that automates the delivery of secure, compliant data for test and development, enabling up to 10x faster innovation.

“Enterprise applications all need test data for fast, quality releases,” said Jedidiah Yueh, Delphix Founder and CEO. “But test data has traditionally been slow, complex, and filled with risk. Delphix helps companies like Banco Carrefour, The University of Manchester, and BNP Paribas release applications quickly while improving data security and compliance.”

Banco Carrefour in Brazil utilizes the Delphix DevOps Data Platform to accelerate application releases while ensuring data security and compliance with privacy regulations such as Brazil’s General Data Protection Law (LGPD). Delphix empowers development teams with 320x faster data availability for financial reporting and analytics, enables faster application releases, and helps save 70% on storage.

Delphix delivers an innovative API-first data platform that transforms application delivery with comprehensive data controls. By automating data delivery into test environments, Delphix helps software developers innovate faster while reducing compliance and security risk.

Delphix also helps companies recover faster from ransomware attacks by continuously protecting data and making historical data immutable.

“We selected Delphix, because we like the technology as a tool to move data efficiently from one place to another, to reconstruct, to travel to the past,” said Yves Caseau, Group Chief Digital & Information Officer at Michelin. “If we look at what we’ve done, we used Delphix to move data from our Exadata server legacy to community Linux servers to get more scalability and lower cost.”

“We are also using Delphix as a way to accelerate innovation and set up new test and development environments faster. We can get all the appropriate data very fast with a few pointers and a few clicks and have a virtual transfer of the data as opposed to a physical one,” Caseau added.

Test data management is a critical component of application development but is often slow and manual. The Delphix DevOps Data Platform enables teams to create, manage, and automate hybrid cloud-based data environments to support CI/CD pipelines and train AI/ML algorithms.

“Compliant test data is the lifeblood of DevOps and ensuring continuous access to it is key for enterprises to accelerate application delivery,” said Jim Mercer, Research Director of DevOps and DevSecOps at IDC. “With digital transformation becoming increasingly essential for enterprises to compete across today’s marketplaces, we continue to see the need for modern TDM solutions across multiple industries.”

Delphix Growth Highlights

Delphix also introduced multiple innovations across the company’s product offerings in last fiscal year, including:

Continuous Vault , a ransomware-specific capability that boosts the Delphix platform’s data isolation capabilities and strengthens data protection for enterprises.

, a ransomware-specific capability that boosts the Delphix platform’s data isolation capabilities and strengthens data protection for enterprises. Data Compliance Capabilities for Salesforce Customers , which helps Salesforce customers protect data privacy and security, while unlocking the value in Salesforce data across clouds and on premises data centers.

, which helps Salesforce customers protect data privacy and security, while unlocking the value in Salesforce data across clouds and on premises data centers. Data Control Tower , which provides a single point of control for API-driven test data automation across development pipelines at scale.

, which provides a single point of control for API-driven test data automation across development pipelines at scale. Masking Algorithms for Continuous Compliance , which deliver new, industry-leading algorithms for masking sensitive data along with an SDK enabling the development and automation of custom algorithms.

, which deliver new, industry-leading algorithms for masking sensitive data along with an SDK enabling the development and automation of custom algorithms. SAP-certified integration with SAP NetWeaver® and SAP S/4HANA® , which allows businesses to use Delphix to mask and automatically deliver efficient, virtualized SAP data via APIs.

About Delphix

Delphix is the industry leader for DevOps test data management.

Businesses need to transform application delivery but struggle to balance speed with data security and compliance. Our DevOps Data Platform automates data security, while rapidly deploying test data to accelerate application releases. With Delphix, customers modernize applications, adopt multi-cloud, achieve CI/CD, and recover from downtime events such as ransomware up to 2x faster.

Leading companies, including Choice Hotels, Banco Carrefour, and Fannie Mae, use Delphix to accelerate digital transformation and enable zero trust data management. Visit us at www.delphix.com.





