Dbaiba On His Ministerial Formation: We Took Into Account The Balance Between Competence And Ensuring Broad Participation For All Regions.

Tripoli The head of the named national unity government, "Abdel-Hamid Dbaiba", affirmed that in the formation of the government presented to the parliament to gain confidence, the balance between efficiency and ensuring broad participation for all regions through the different electoral districts was taken into account, so that the government is represented virtually all Libyans.

Dbaiba, according to his media office, stated that he took into account the conflict situation that the country has been going through for years and the feeling of marginalization and lack of representation by many groups.

Regarding the matter of structuring the ministries, Dbaiba explained that in his ministerial formation, the current number of ministries was preserved - with a limited modification - as reducing them by restructuring and merging them and merging their departments takes time that we do not have during this stage, and that entails additional unexplained expenditures.

Source: Libya News Agency