DataVan to Exhibit at EUROSHOP 2020 in Dusseldorf, Germany

TAIPEI, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — DataVan International Corporation, the world’s leading retail and hospitality touch-point technology provider, is pleased to announce that DataVan will be exhibiting at EuroShop 2020 in Dusseldorf, Germany from the 16th to 20th of February 2020 at Messe Dusseldorf Hall 3. DataVan will be located at Booth I62.

During the exhibition, DataVan is going to showcase the latest technology innovation in the retail and hospitality industry. In DataVan’s showcase visitors will find highlights:

Kiosk Terminal

The terminal puts modular product design DNA into practice, with a composition of a wide array of device and system. Whether developing from an off-the-shelf model or tailoring a product, DataVan can transform one’s concept into reality in a time-saving and budget-friendly way.

Omni-bearing Touch System

This powerful terminal presents a new way to empower customers, employees and even public. Of great versatility it completely gratifies every scenario applied in different retail and hospitality scenarios, including but not limited to functions of self-ordering, self-checkin/out, self-scanning for price check as well as status identification. It indeed fits in everywhere one wants to be.

POS System

Designed for you only. Through a combination of different styles of backplate colors, stands, systems engines and devices, users can create their own unique piece to share their taste for the retail and hospitality sectors besides the fulfillment of essential needs.

Mini Box PC

Packs everything you need into a portable size. This compact yet full-featured computer will do anything you want it to. Perfect for a traditional POS PC replacement, self-service, or business automation.

Visual Checkout Solution

Integrating with Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning and Computer Vision technologies, DataVan brings an extraordinary visual checkout solution with high recognition accuracy and low upfront investment to enhance retail store’s checkout efficiency by reducing customer’s checkout waiting time up to 80%.

For more information on how to register for the exhibition, or to have a private meeting with DataVan, please contact inquiry@datavan.com.tw.

We are looking forward to seeing you at DataVan’s booth at EuroShop 2020

About DataVan

With 30yr+ experience, DataVan dedicated to providing enterprise IT products to serve a variety of vertical market including retail, business, banking, etc. Backed by modern technologies and refined engineering, our top-notch products help clients build a high reliability solution that addresses their mission-critical needs.

For more information, visit www.datavan.com.tw.