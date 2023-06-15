Damascus University management launches an electronic platform, educational lab and research center on the centennial anniversary of its foundation

On the centennial anniversary of the establishment of Damascus University, a remote electronic platform was launched in cooperation with “T’azur Foundation for Development” at the university’s presidency building, and a medicinal and aromatic plants’ garden and the butterfly exhibition were opened in the College of Agriculture.

The educational laboratory for the magnetic resonance imaging machine, the high voltage laboratory, and the Smart Networks Research Center were also inaugurated, in addition to the opening of Martyr Basil al-Assad gymnasium in the Faculty of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, in addition to the opening of the Center for the Development of Digital Medical Education in the Faculty of Human Medicine at the university.

In a press release, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Bassam Ibrahim stated that Damascus University represents a scientific edifice, of which “we are proud with all its buildings, faculties, staff, students, and graduates.”

President of the National Union of Syrian Students, Dareen Suleiman, stressed that Damascus University is one of Syria and the Arab world’s most important and oldest universities, with many notable scientific, political, and academic figures graduating from it.

She also underlined that the opening of laboratories equipped with modern devices and high educational and research value is the most significant aspect of today’s celebratory activities, despite all the challenges and unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria.

University of Damascus is celebrating Thursday the centennial anniversary of Resolution No. 132’s issuance. The resolution regulated the Syrian University, which consisted of the Medical Institute, Law Institute, Arab Scientific Assembly, and Damascus Museum on June 15, 1923. As a result, it is the oldest government-owned university in the Arab world.

