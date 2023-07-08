“Damascene Rose … From Syria to Turin” concludes activities by a musical evening

Cultural activities of “Damascene Rose… From Syria to Turin” concluded Saturday with a musical evening performed by four students from the Conservatory of Music at the University of Turin, entitled “Saxophone Quartet”.

The students performed a collection of classical music pieces by a number of international composers from several eras, starting from the Baroque era to the modern era.

Delivering a speech at the beginning of the musical evening, conductor of the Syrian National Symphony Orchestra Maestro Misak Baghboudarian expressed happiness for performing the concert at a Roman amphitheater that is similar to the Roman amphitheaters in Syria, recalling the musical evenings performed at Bosra Archaeological Theater in 2004 and “Gate of the Sun” in Palmyra city in 2016 in celebration of the liberation of the city from Daesh terrorist organizations.

He added despite the differences of language and geographical places to which we belong and live, music brings us together, expresses noble values, and contributes to building peace.

Damascus Rose… from Syria to Turin is organized by the Royal Museums in Turin and Syrian Trust for Development, in cooperation with Fondazione Santagata for the Economics of Culture.

It witnessed rich cultural activities, including a photographic exhibition showing the Rose of Damascus and the practices and crafts associated with it, a symposium on the Rose of Damascus in Syrian literature, a musical evening entitled “Ode to the Rose”, and a conference on cultural heritage titled “Bridges of Peace”.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency