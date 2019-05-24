Saturday, 25/5/2019 | 3:31 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 24 May 2019 – Libya
Civilian Experiences, Needs in Conflict Critical to Creating Protection, Accountability Frameworks, Speakers Tell Security Council
Non-Governmental Organizations Committee Recommends 11 Groups for Consultative Status, Defers Action on 85 in Fourth Day of Resumed Session
Libya Calls on Friendly Countries to Stand Up against War
Libya: Tripoli Clashes Situation Report No. 25 As of 24 May 2019 (covering 17 – 24 May)
You are here:  / Education / Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 24 May 2019 – Libya

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 24 May 2019 – Libya

May 24, 2019   

Post by relatedRelated post

A note from Libya: Our humanitarian colleagues there are deeply concerned by the deaths of two more first responders in the line of duty yesterday, when two clearly marked armoured ambulance vehicles were struck by shelling in Tripoli. One doctor was killed when the first ambulance was struck. The second ambulance was struck while trying to recover casualties from the first attack, killing one paramedic and injuring three more people on board. This brings the number of health workers killed since the start of the current clashes to six, with seven more injured, while 14 ambulances have been either damaged or destroyed. Also, two health facilities were struck by shelling. Civilian displacement has continued to surge, with over 82,000 people now displaced as a result of the clashes, and that's according to our colleagues at the UN migration agency.

Source: UN Department of Public Information

-->
   
   

We share news on our website despite being worried about its size, means that we do not differentiate in news whether it is a small or any big news. Each news that is affecting people’s lives has to be published and discussed in different forums. With this state of mind, we share news on our website, because our ultimate goal is to witness that concerned authorities taking notice of the issue which has been raised in the shape of news on our website.

Read More!

Contact Us

Email: info@libyannewswire.com

Monthly Archives