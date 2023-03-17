CYPRUS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY FORECAST FOR THE SEA AREA OF CYPRUS (A) FOR THE PERIOD FROM 0600 17/03/2023 UNTIL 0600 18/03/2023 Area covered is 8 kilometers seawards. Winds are in BEAUFORT scale. Times are local times. Atmospheric pressure at the time of issue: 1010hPa (hectopascal) Low pressure is affecting the area. The weather will be mainly cloudy and local showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected initially at the west and north coasts and later to the rest. Visibility: Good, but moderate to poor in showers Sea surface temperature: 19°C Warnings: NIL

Source: Cyprus News Agency