Ctrip’s joint report with COTRI on 2018 Chinese High-End Outbound Customized Travel

Offering new insight into the high-end customized travel market

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Ctrip, the largest online travel agent in Asia, and the China Outbound Tourism Research Institute (COTRI) jointly released a new travel report at the 2019 ITB China trade fair in Shanghai. The report examines the trends of Chinese outbound travelers who are opting for more high-end customized travel.

In order to meet the highly personalized travel demands of Chinese travelers, Ctrip’s Customized Travel unit was established in January 2016 with one designed especially for high-net-income individuals being launched in March 2019. The platform serves Chinese high-end customers who are increasingly interested in top-quality services and the exclusive use of highly scarce resources. As seasoned travelers who regard travel as a major leisure activity, they are actively in search of services, resources and experiences that are high-quality, unique and niche. Flexible with their time and not bound by cost issues, these customers highly value exclusivity and privacy during their travel experiences.

According to the report, women, couples and those in the 31-40 age group were the most likely demographics to book high-end customized travel packages overseas. Top 5 destinations were Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, Maldives and USA.

In 2018, the number of orders increased 180% compared to 2017. Although Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou are the top three markets with the highest demand, growth from other tier cities surpassed that of first-tier cities. Ctrip’s data show that the average expenditure per person on a high-end customized travel package was RMB 23,800 (USD 3,410).

The demand for unique activities, fine dining, attendance of special sporting events and top accommodation arrangements reflects ongoing interest in higher end, more tailored travel experiences.

Jonathan Xie, General Manager of Customized Travel Business, hopes that efficient connections can be built amongst customers, businesses and travel providers, stating: “The aim is to make travel easy.”

View the report: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/ gYFXXc9hyP5mVe0UWSXFUA

About Ctrip

Ctrip is a leading travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China.

About Ctrip Customized Travel

Launched in January 2016, it is the leading platform for customized travel with the largest annual transaction volume and the most qualified customized travel consultants in China.

