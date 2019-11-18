Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts Announces Worldwide Partnership With The Global Entrepreneurship Network

As Global Entrepreneurship Network’s first exclusive hospitality partner, Crowne Plaza hotels will be the home of Startup Huddle, helping build local startup communities around the world.

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce the launch of a global partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN). The partnership will kick off during the annual Global Entrepreneurship Week (November 18-24, 2019). As the first exclusive hospitality partner for GEN, select Crowne Plaza properties around the world will be the new hubs of Startup Huddle monthly meetups, a program designed to help entrepreneurs while strengthening the local ecosystem, providing easier access to spaces for entrepreneurs to collaborate, problem solve and inspire one another.

One of the largest upscale brands in the world, the Crowne Plaza brand is in the midst of a global evolution and expansion, with six new flagship hotels opening in the US, Europe and China by early 2020. Designed to meet the changing needs of modern travelers, the Crowne Plaza brand’s new hallmark design innovations include Plaza Workspace, a co-working lobby design concept featuring flexible workspaces, breakout areas and The Studio, a bookable-by-the-hour meeting space. GEN has more than 15,000 members in 170 countries. With this partnership, select Crowne Plaza hotels will offer them discounted or complimentary access to these spaces for collaboration.

The Crowne Plaza brand’s flexible lobby design provides the perfect environment for entrepreneurs to meet face to face. Connecting in-person is more important than ever before for entrepreneurs and startups, according to the 2019 Global Startup Ecosystem Report by Startup Genome and GEN. The report recently revealed that higher scores for “local connectedness” translated to more successful startups and to stronger entrepreneurship ecosystems. Specifically, those entrepreneurs who had high levels of “local connectedness” grow their revenue two times as fast as those with low local connectedness.

Libby Escolme, Global Vice President, Crowne Plaza, commented: “We are proud to partner with GEN to support and provide a home for the next generation of entrepreneurs around the world. This partnership comes at the perfect time for the Crowne Plaza brand as we expand our new flexible lobby and room designs in flagship properties around the world. From our lobby concepts to our patented WorkLife guest rooms, our hotels are truly serving the modern business traveler and local business communities.”

The Crowne Plaza brand’s sponsorship of Startup Huddle will kick off on November 19, 2019 during Global Entrepreneurship Week with an event at the brand’s newly transformed Americas flagship, the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter hotel at Ravinia. Jonathan Ortmans, founder and president of GEN, and Meredith Latham, VP of Crowne Plaza, Americas, will host the event which will take a close look at the startup scene in Atlanta and how great design fuels creativity and collaboration. Several events at Crowne Plaza properties around the world are also being planned for 2020.

Ortmans commented: “We are thrilled to partner with the Crowne Plaza brand in helping foster healthier ecosystems for entrepreneurs from all backgrounds to thrive. Local startup ecosystems need connectivity and density – the vibrant atmosphere of the new Crowne Plaza lobby concept offers a home for entrepreneurs to collaborate and build community. The Crowne Plaza brand is an early adaptor in recognizing the important role they can play and we look forward to seeing more of our programs and communities leveraging their local Crowne Plaza hotel as a hub for community innovation and growth.”

For information about the partnership, please visit genglobal.org/crowneplaza.

About the Global Entrepreneurship Network

The Global Entrepreneurship Network operates a platform of programs in 170 countries aimed at making it easier for anyone, anywhere to start and scale a business. By fostering deeper cross border collaboration and initiatives between entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, policymakers and entrepreneurial support organizations, GEN works to fuel healthier start and scale ecosystems that create more jobs, educate individuals, accelerate innovation and strengthen economic growth. For details on the programs and initiatives that make up GEN, visit genglobal.org. Follow GEN on Twitter @unleashingideas.

About Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts

Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts is one of the fastest growing hotel brands globally. At Crowne Plaza® we’re expert in helping guests to do business better, combining empowered colleague service, always-on connectivity, innovative rooms and flexible co-working spaces. All this helps guests to be productive, feel energised and build meaningful relationships with their clients and colleagues, or travelling companions. Beautifully equipped rooms, signature Sleep Advantage® programme, 24-hour fitness facilities, stylish meeting & event facilities and on-site restaurants & bars. At Crowne Plaza hotels we deliver an experience that’s design-led, tech-enabled and culturally relevant to the world of modern business & leisure travel; meaning guests can recharge and be inspired in their downtime and worktime. For more information, visit www.crowneplaza.com , and connect with us on Facebook https://www.facebook. com/Crowne.Plaza Twitter www.twitter.com/ crowneplaza , and Instagram www.instagram.com/ crowneplaza .

About IHG®

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) (LON:IHG) (NYSE:IHG) (ADRs) is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas , Regent Hotels & Resorts , InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts , Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants , Hotel Indigo® , EVEN® Hotels , HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts , Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts , voco™ , Holiday Inn® Hotels & Resorts , Holiday Inn Express® , Holiday Inn Club Vacations® , avid™ hotels , Staybridge Suites® , Atwell Suites™ , and Candlewood Suites® .

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns nearly 5,800 hotels and approximately 865,000 guest rooms in more than 100 countries, with over 1,900 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club , our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group’s holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 400,000 people work across IHG’s hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: https://twitter.com/ ihgcorporate , www.facebook.com/ihgcorporate and www.linkedin.com/company/ intercontinental-hotels-group .

