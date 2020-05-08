COVID-19 Movement Restrictions: Libya Mobility Restriction Dashboard #3 (7 May 2020)

Mobility Restrictions

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Libyan authorities initiated public health measures in March 2020 aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. These measures include travel and mobility restrictions due to the closure of airports, points of entry (POE) along land borders and maritime boundaries, as well as domestic movement restrictions.

Most official points of entry along land borders are closed for entry and exit of passengers, including Ras Ajdir land border crossing which is currently closed after over 1,300 Tunisian migrants were previously allowed to re-enter Tunisia in the second half of April.

The Emsaed land border crossing with Egypt is open for Libyans to return home while Egyptian migrants are also allowed to return (in groups) to Egypt. Since DTM Libya’s last mobility restrictions update on 23 April, over 850 Libyans reportedly returned through Emsaeed.

Local authorities in border cities such as Al Kufra and Al Jaghbub have implemented stricter measures by implementing municipal entry restrictions into their cities.

Seaports in Libya are only open for commercial traffic.

On 05 May 2020, Libyan authorities started the repatriation of Libyans stranded abroad abroad through Misrata and Benghazi Benina airports. As of 06 May, over 790 Libyans had returned to Libya from Turkey, 315 from Jordan, 100 from Egypt, and 40 from Morocco.

Source: International Organization for Migration