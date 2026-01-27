Coventry Expands LILY Life Insurance-Backed Funding Program with $750 Million in New Asset-Backed Notes

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Coventry, the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance and a pioneer of the life insurance-backed asset class, today announced the successful completion of its third asset-backed securitization since April 2025 under its LILY program. Collectively, these transactions total $750 million in life insurance-backed financing and further establish Coventry as the leading platform for institutional investors seeking differentiated exposure to longevity-linked assets.

The LILY program structures longevity-linked assets into investment-grade asset-backed securities that emphasize durable collateral, predictable cash flows, and characteristics that are largely uncorrelated with traditional markets. By combining disciplined underwriting, actuarial analytics, and robust structural protections, LILY provides investors with access to a specialized asset class through a familiar ABS format.

“What’s most important about the success of the LILY program is not any single transaction, but the establishment of a repeatable, institutional-quality issuance platform for life insurance-linked assets,” said Reid Buerger, CEO of Coventry. “That evolution reflects years of building the origination scale, analytics, servicing capabilities, and structural rigor required to support sustained securitization activity.”

The continued growth of the LILY program underscores Coventry’s position at the intersection of life insurance, asset-backed finance, and private credit, and highlights the firm’s role in shaping the institutional market for longevity-linked investments. As demand for high-quality, uncorrelated assets continues to grow, Coventry expects LILY to play a central role in funding the responsible expansion of the life insurance-backed asset class.

About Coventry

Coventry is the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance and a pioneer of the life insurance-backed asset class, operating an integrated platform across four complementary verticals: the secondary market for life insurance, longevity lending, life insurance and annuity distribution, and insurance technology. Through these businesses, Coventry expands financial options for policyowners, provides capital solutions backed by life insurance policies and other longevity-linked assets, broadens access to protection and retirement products, and applies technology to enhance pricing, risk management, and operational efficiency across the life insurance ecosystem. Guided by a longstanding commitment to consumer rights and market integrity, Coventry leverages its leadership position to raise industry standards, expand consumer choice, and responsibly develop institutional-quality life insurance-backed investment solutions. Over its history, Coventry has acquired more than 21,000 life insurance policies, completed more than $50 billion in longevity-linked transactions, delivered more than $6 billion to policyowners, and originated more than $1 billion in life insurance-linked loans. To learn more about Coventry, visit Coventry.com.

