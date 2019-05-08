Coty and Jollychic Announce Partnership to Explore E-retail Potential

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The fast-developing e-commerce sector is bringing business innovation for all the players, including the beauty industry’s flagship companies. Coty, the prestigious beauty giant that owns brands such as Max Factor, Bourjois, Rimmel and distributes the perfume lines of Gucci, Hugo Boss, and others in the Middle East, has recently announced a partnership with the leading e-retailer Jollychic to enhance online presence and provide a better shopping experience for customers. The partnership will start with makeup brands Max Factor, Bourjois and Rimmel.

“E-commerce is an indispensable sector for Coty Group in the omnichannel customer journey. Jollychic is the leading e-commerce platform in the Middle East and has rich insights in digital retail and the market trends. We are glad to work closely with Jollychic to better serve our customer in the region. We have developed, over the past few months, a lot of content and tutorials to enhance the customer experience and help users liberate the diversity of beauty in the Middle East,” said Morgan Achiche, MEA E-commerce Head of Coty.

Mohammed Jabri, Jollychic Marketing VP of Middle East, introduced the scope of the partnership: “Jollychic and Coty group will closely cooperate through a series of industry leading innovations, such as integrating e-commerce service with the unique brand strategy and optimizing customer online-offline shopping experience via big data and artificial intelligence. Coty will also participate deeply in the Jollychic brand-store construction to better convey the brand message and sell limited edition items to online shoppers.”

“E-commerce is an innovative way of retail and has huge potential beyond online sales. It can play a great role in fields such as brand communication and customer service. It’s a great honor for Jollychic to form a partnership with Coty Group,” Jabri added.

Statistics from Bain and Company show the penetration rate of online sales stands at only at 4 percent of the total Middle East retail business. However, it is expected that the region’s e-commerce market will grow 3.5 times by 2022, reaching a total market size of $28.5 billion.

It’s obvious that the brand giants are among the first to take an active role in the burgeoning digital sector. Previously, Jollychic has formed partnerships with many world-renowned brands such as L’Oréal, Johnson & Johnson, Wet n Wild, Kryolan and others to meet the changing landscape.