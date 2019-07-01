Costa Coffee and Alghanim Industries Expand Middle East Partnership

Building on success in Kuwait, Alghanim Industries will open Costa Coffee branches in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar

LONDON, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Costa Coffee, the UK-based coffee shop company with nearly 4,000 locations in more than 32 global markets, and Alghanim Industries, one of the largest privately-owned companies in the Gulf region, have today announced an expansion of their successful partnership. Moving forward, Alghanim Industries will have development rights to Costa Coffee not just in Kuwait but also in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar, making Alghanim the largest franchisee by territory.

The Costa Coffee-Alghanim partnership has flourished since its 2013 formation, growing to more than 75 stores today. 35 of these shops opened in less than a year, including in top-tier locations such as Al Hamra Tower and Kuwait International Airport.

The growth is driven by the companies’ shared commitments to delivering outstanding handcrafted coffee, credible healthy menu choices and exceptional customer service. Costa Coffee and Alghanim Industries have revamped the Kuwait menu to reflect local tastes and preferences, including local specialties, such as the sweet and rich Spanish Latte, in addition to the cardamom–infused Turkish latte, a Middle-Eastern twist on a classic drink.

Together both companies have recently introduced a number of sustainability initiatives, switching from plastic to paper straws and offering discounts to those customers who bring a reusable cup into the store. In addition, they established a barista training center, arranged pastry collaborations with celebrity chefs, upgraded store design and interiors, and opened a concept store at Al Hamra Tower, where customers can enjoy specialty coffees and an expanded food offering. Put together, these forward-looking strategies will power Costa-Alghanim’s expansion efforts in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar.

“Three traits are critical to success in the food and beverage sector,” said Kutayba Y. Alghanim, Executive Chairman, Alghanim Industries. “You must have a patient, long-term outlook, you must act decisively when opportunity arises, and above all, you must put the customer at the heart of your business. We share these values with Costa Coffee, a world-class brand, which will grow even stronger following its acquisition by Coca-Cola. These shared values are the foundation of our work together, and the reason we look forward to an enduring, prosperous partnership.”

“Coffee is a Middle Eastern creation. As far as historians can tell, drinking coffee traces back to the 15th century in our region,” said Omar K. Alghanim, Group CEO, Alghanim Industries. “It comes as no surprise that most people in this region have a deep appreciation for good coffee. And that’s why we’re thrilled to grow with Costa Coffee, and to build on our success in Kuwait. We’re ready to hit the ground running in Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar, bringing world-class hand crafted coffee to some of the most sophisticated consumers in the world.”

“Today marks another exciting new chapter for Costa Coffee in the Middle East,” said Dominic Paul, CEO of Costa Coffee. “Our vision is to inspire the world to love great coffee and in Alghanim Industries we have an innovative and exciting partner who will help us unlock the next phase of growth in the Middle East, bringing further investment and job creation across a number of countries where demand for Costa Coffee is growing.”

Alongside Costa Coffee, Alghanim Industries has forged successful partnerships with American quick-service restaurant brands Wendy’s (2015) and Slim Chickens (2017). Alghanim Industries expects to open its first store outside Kuwait in Saudi Arabia by the fourth quarter of 2019.

For any questions and inquiries, please contact the Alghanim Industries team at costacoffee.info@alghanim.com.

About Alghanim

Alghanim Industries is one of the largest, privately-owned companies in the MENA region. Founded at the turn of the century, in Kuwait, the company today employs more than 15,000 people in 30 businesses across 40 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, Eastern Europe and Asia.

Alghanim Industries is a market leader in almost every major sector of its operations, which include: engineering, retail, automotive sales and service, insulation and pre-engineered steel building structures, logistics and warehousing, fast moving consumer goods, food & beverage, office automation, advertising, insurance, consumer credit and travel. The company is actively growing its brand portfolio, with a focus on top-tier global partners. Among them: Avis, British Airways, British Petroleum, Cathay Pacific, Daewoo, Honda, Saint-Gobain and Toshiba. Additionally, Alghanim Industries has created a number of successful regional businesses, including X-cite (consumer electronics), and Safat Home (lifestyle and home furniture).

About Costa Coffee

Founded in London by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa in 1971, Costa Coffee operates over 2,600+ coffee shops in the UK and more than 1,300+ in 32 international markets we are the fastest growing coffee shop business in the UK and are proud to be the UK’s favourite coffee shop, having been awarded “Best Branded Coffee Shop Chain in the UK and Ireland” by Allegra Strategies for nine years running (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018).

Making a positive contribution to the communities we are part of is extremely important to us, both in the UK and across the world. That’s why we established The Costa Foundation, a registered charity with the aim of improving the life chances of children in coffee growing communities by helping them access a safe, quality education. So far, the Costa Foundation has funded over 80 school projects and changed the lives of more than 75,000 children. We also have a UK-wide Community Programme, which enables our teams to volunteer their time to good causes locally and to invite community groups to make use of our welcoming space in store.

In 2011 Costa Coffee purchased Coffee Nation rebranding it to Costa Express. Today, Costa Express operates over 8,500+ coffee bars in five international markets and proudly serves the same famous Mocha Italia blend found in stores, combined with fresh milk to create a delicious and warming cup of coffee on the go.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/941318/Kutayba_Y_ Alghanim__Dominic_Paul__and_ Omar_K_Alghanim.jpg