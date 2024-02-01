Cosmoprof North America Miami Celebrates Its Inaugural Edition with Overwhelming Success with over 19,000 Visits

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Cosmoprof North America Miami concluded its inaugural edition with resounding success, solidifying its position as the premier beauty launchpad. The event, held January 23-25, welcomed an impressive 19,000 visits representing 113 countries, alongside a diverse array of over 700 exhibitors from 40 countries.

Exhibitors at Cosmoprof North America Miami (representing categories in skin care, makeup, fragrance, hair care, nails, and the beauty supply chain) had the opportunity to showcase new products and launches, contributing to the event's overall success. The dynamic show floor was a bustling hub for innovation, highlighting the latest trends and groundbreaking beauty solutions.

"The success of the first edition of Cosmoprof North America Miami is really a positive signal for the development strategy of the Cosmoprof network," declared Antonio Bruzzone, Chief Executive Officer of BolognaFiere Group. "As a global partner for business for all beauty stakeholders, our aim is to facilitate networking and commercial relationships; starting from today we can provide our global community two specific events dedicated to the US market, enriching the global offer of our international platform."

"As we celebrate the triumph of Cosmoprof North America's expansion to Miami, the launch's success reverberates into Las Vegas, solidifying both shows as vital hubs in the ongoing robust growth of the beauty industry in the United States," remarked Ed McNeill, Senior Vice President of USA Beauty. "With a shared objective, these events provide an unparalleled experience, nurturing innovation and fostering connections for all stakeholders."

"With the success at Cosmoprof North America Miami, we look forward to the sustained momentum at Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas in July," said the Professional Beauty Association's Executive Director, Nina Daily. "These notable events underscore the power of collaboration and a collective vision dedicated to empowering beauty professionals, strategically shaping the future of the industry."

One of the distinctive features of the event was the presence of country pavilions, supported by foreign governments that recognized the pivotal role of creating exposure for their brands in the U.S. These pavilions, representing countries Brazil, China, Colombia, France, Germany, South Korea, Spain, and Turkey, added a global dimension to the event, fostering international collaboration and showcasing the beauty industry's diversity.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Buyer Program and Collaboration with U.S.C.S.

The Buyer Program, an exclusive initiative by Cosmoprof facilitating impactful B2B networking between exhibitors and buyers, orchestrated a multitude of highly productive meetings. Notable participants in the Buyer Program comprised esteemed companies such as 1 Hotels, Blush-Bar, CVS Health, Icsitum, Nordstrom, Olivela, El Palacio de Hierro, Space NK, and Walmart Puerto Rico. Also, in collaboration with the U.S. Commercial Service, 175 delegates were registered from 17 countries, including Colombia, Ecuador, Ghana, Jamaica, and Mexico, fostering meaningful B2B engagements with exhibitors.

Education

CosmoTalks and Cosmopack Education sessions emerged as significant highlights of the show, with numerous sessions selling out before the event, underscoring the industry's hunger for education. Topics ranging from "Beauty Business Start-Up: What You Must Know Before You Launch!" to "Revolutionizing Beauty: Unveiling the Secrets of New Product Innovation" and "The Lowdown on Environmentally Conscious Packaging" drew eager attendees seeking invaluable insights and expertise from speakers representing The Estée Lauder Companies, Shiseido, Ulta Beauty, Unilever, and more.

The Press Zone

Situated on the show floor, the Press Zone offered exhibitors an exclusive opportunity to establish one-on-one connections with influencers and prominent consumer and trade press figures from Allure, BeautyMatter, The Beauty Industry Report, CEW, Elle, Hola TV, NewBeauty, Real Simple, and Today.com.

Cosmoprof North America Miami proved to be a catalyst for industry professionals, providing a unique platform for networking, business expansion, and knowledge exchange. As the inaugural edition came to a close, the overwhelmingly positive response from both exhibitors and attendees affirmed the event's success and marked the beginning of a new era for beauty innovation in the vibrant city of Miami Beach.

Rebeca Durán, International Manager of Stanpa, was really satisfied with the first edition of the exhibition: "Cosmoprof Miami went quite well for Spanish companies, and we are pleased with the outcome. A significant number of visitors came from Latin America, but there were also visits from [the] US and Canada. We'll be participating [in the] next edition with a bigger Spanish pavilion, in representation of Beauty from Spain."

"The show was a great success for us," said exhibitor Steven Miller, Executive Vice President of Annie International Inc. "The show was busy from the moment doors opened the first day and continued throughout the whole show. We not only were able to meet with our existing established business partners but accomplished both of our goals. We met dozens of credible new prospects to partner with throughout all of Latin America."

Claudia Lloreda, Founder & General Manager of Blush-Bar, commented, "Our days at Cosmoprof were simply brilliant! We loved the CosmoTalks focusing on retail evolution, packaging sustainability, and driving innovation in product development." She added, "We met wonderful people and incredible brands, manufacturers, and packaging companies from all over the world. We came home energized, with many follow-ups to do, many emails to send, and so thankful that we were able to share in these special days with our beloved industry."

The second stop of the Cosmoprof Network for the US beauty community will be Las Vegas for the 21st edition of Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center from July 23-25, 2024, with registration now open. The second edition of Cosmoprof North America Miami is scheduled to take place in Miami Beach, Florida, from January 21-23, 2025, further solidifying its role as a crucial platform for the beauty industry in the Americas.

Register now for Cosmoprof North America Las Vegas at www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/las-vegas/ and take advantage of early bird pricing through May 17th.

Plan your visit: www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com/las-vegas/hotel-travel/.

For inquiries, please contact: pr@cosmoprofna.com.

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services, and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Boating, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Fashion and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit: WWW.INFORMAMARKETS.COM.

BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organizer in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art, and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2023 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 250,000 attendees from 153 countries in the world, and 2,984 exhibitors from 64 countries. Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna 2024 is scheduled from March 21 to 24, 2024, in Bologna - Italy. Cosmoprof B2B format is constantly able to support companies and stakeholders in their business all over the world with specific tools and initiatives adapting to each market. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia. In 2024, the Cosmoprof network is landing in Riyadh with Cosmoprof Arabia. For more information, please visit: WWW.COSMOPROF.COM.

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is dedicated to advocating and fighting for the rights and professionalism of the beauty industry, and is committed to the long-term success of beauty professionals and the businesses that employ and support them. As the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry, PBA advocates for legislation on behalf of the industry, including such things as fighting against deregulation. PBA also provides curated resources to empower members, including education, business tools and resources, curated healthcare and insurance options, exclusive events, charitable initiatives, scholarships, networking opportunities and proprietary reports and data. Members include manufacturers, distributors, salons, spas, schools, independent practitioners, students, and industry suppliers. For more information on membership, please visit: WWW.PROBEAUTY.ORG/JOIN.

SOURCE: Informa Markets - USA Beauty