- ticket title
- South Africa: State-owned utility Eskom aims to stabilise grid by end-March after blackouts Pres Ramaphosa
- Ethiopia to Get $3 Billion Loan From World Bank
- Collared Elephant Killed as Botswana Prepares to Issue 272 Hunting Licenses
- Algeria’s Electoral Commission Proclaims Former PM Tebboune Winner of Presidential Election
- Panel of Experts Recommends Intercepting and Searching of Vessels Carrying Arms to Libya
Collared Elephant Killed as Botswana Prepares to Issue 272 Hunting LicensesDecember 13, 2019
GABORONE, BOTSWANA - A hunter has gunned down a collared elephant in Botswana, the first illegal killing since the country lifted a five-year ban on hunting the animals.
The killing has conservationists concerned but not opposed to elephant hunting, as Botswana has a growing elephant population that sometimes comes into conflict with humans.
Botswana's government said the elephant was shot in the tourism resort of Ngamiland by a licensed citizen in the company of a professional hunter and wildlife officers.
The elephant was wearing a collar put on for research purposes.
Action will be taken against the perpetrators, including revoking their licenses, the government said.
The hunters said the elephant herd charged, which resulted in the shooting of the collared bull.
Source: Voice of America