Collared Elephant Killed as Botswana Prepares to Issue 272 Hunting Licenses

GABORONE, BOTSWANA - A hunter has gunned down a collared elephant in Botswana, the first illegal killing since the country lifted a five-year ban on hunting the animals.

The killing has conservationists concerned but not opposed to elephant hunting, as Botswana has a growing elephant population that sometimes comes into conflict with humans.

Botswana's government said the elephant was shot in the tourism resort of Ngamiland by a licensed citizen in the company of a professional hunter and wildlife officers.

The elephant was wearing a collar put on for research purposes.

Action will be taken against the perpetrators, including revoking their licenses, the government said.

The hunters said the elephant herd charged, which resulted in the shooting of the collared bull.

Source: Voice of America