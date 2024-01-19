CNH Cleans Up at the 2024 AE50 Awards

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / The American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) has selected products from CNH brands, Case IH and New Holland, as 2024 ASABE AE50 winners.

This recognition signifies the 13th time in the past six years New Holland has been acknowledged during the awards.

The products awarded include the T6.180 Methane Power tractor and the T7.300 Long Wheelbase with PLM Intelligence from New Holland. For Case IH, the Steiger 715 Quadtrac, 2024 Steiger 425-645 tractors, AFS Furrow Command for Precision Disk Drills and toolbar lift system for 2120 Early Riser rigid trailing split-row planter were all recognized as well.

The ASABE AE50 is a unique awards program, dedicated to honoring groundbreaking product advancements within the domains of agriculture, food and biological systems. The awards are presented by ASABE's Resource magazine, aiming to acknowledge the 50 most pioneering products introduced to the market annually across these sectors. A panel of expert engineers meticulously selects the winners, using criteria that emphasize innovation, engineering advancement and market impact as the key criteria.

"Receiving these prestigious AE50 awards is a momentous milestone for New Holland because it represents the culmination of countless hours of research, innovation and hard work," said Carlo Lambro, Brand President of New Holland. "The AE50 award is a symbol of our commitment to farmers and a promise to keep innovating. We are grateful for this recognition from ASABE and eager to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in agriculture."

Scott Harris, Global Brand President Case IH & Steyr, shared a similar pride in winning the awards, "Case IH has shown time and time again that through the evolution of technology paired with purposeful advancements in applications and iron, we can greatly improve the way farmers do their jobs," said Scott, "The ASABE AE50 Awards are just another proof-point from Case IH that our actions speak louder than words. We're here to serve farmers, and we are doing just that."

The awards will be presented at the virtual ASABE Agricultural Equipment Technology Conference, February 11-14, 2024, in Louisville, Ky.

This victory highlights CNH's continuous focus on technological innovation and dedication to make farming more efficient, effective, and sustainable across the globe.

