Presidency Council Links Its Decree On Foreign Currency Sale With Fees With Enforcement Of Central Bank Decision Amending The Rate Of Exchange
The Guardian: Cost Of Conflict In Libya Reached $578 Billion
Libya Contracts To Purchase COVID-19 Vaccination
UN Mission Publishes List Of Names Of Members Of The Political Dialogue Advisory Committee
NDCC Records 670 New CoronaVirus Infections
CMG president wishes viewers worldwide a Happy New Year

January 4, 2021   

Post by relatedRelated post

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Shen Haixiong, president of China Media Group (CMG), extended New Year greetings to viewers and users around the world on January 1, 2021 via CGTN. In his speech, Shen said 2021 is the Year of the Ox in the Chinese lunar calendar and is filled with new hopes and aspirations. He wished people around the world a happy and healthy New Year.

Video – https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=V5S9UIPfpHU

