CleverTap Presents “Inspiring Women” Video Series

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — CleverTap , a leading AI-powered customer lifecycle and user retention platform, is celebrating the success of women leaders in technology with “ Inspiring Women ,” a new interview-based video campaign. Running through International Women’s Day on March 8, 2020, the series will highlight the stories, journeys, setbacks, and learnings of thirteen of today’s women leaders in marketing, showcasing their accomplishments to encourage and inspire other up-and-coming professional women. The first interview of the series features Heather Redling, head of marketing at LEGOLAND Dubai, and can be found on the CleverTap website starting today.

In recent years, strides have been made in relation to women empowerment, but much effort is still needed. International Women’s Day is observed annually on March 8 with a goal of elevating the awareness of equality, providing an opportunity to reflect on gender equality while advocating for women everywhere. “Inspiring Women” presented by CleverTap aims to empower women in technology through impactful videos launching weekly leading up to International Women’s Day.

“According to a recent report by PwC , only five percent of women in technology are in leadership roles,” said Almitra Karnik, head of marketing, CleverTap. “The tech industry can do more to support, encourage and motivate women in leadership. ‘Inspiring Women’ is one small step that allows us to celebrate women leaders in our present while inspiring women leaders of our future.”

The CleverTap “Inspiring Women” series aligns with the 2020 IWD initiative – “an equal world is an enabled world” – and is focused on building a gender-equal world through celebrating women’s achievements, raising awareness against prejudice and acting for equality. Featuring interviews from visionaries leading the charge in the marketing realm, including their journeys, career paths, and insights on the current state of the industry, the video series includes:

– Heather Redling, Head of Marketing, LEGOLAND Dubai

– Olga Andrienko, Head of Global Marketing, SEMrush

– Puna Virji, Senior Manager Global Engagement, Microsoft

– Meera Iyer, Chief Marketing Officer, Medlife.com

– K Sudha, Vice President – Client Leader, MindShare

– Mohita Nagpal, Vice President of Marketing, Hiver

– Namrata Balwani, Speaker, Marketing, Digital, Customer Experience Head, Digital Transformation Lead, Startup Mentor, Visiting Faculty

– Claire Drumond, Content Strategist Lead, Atlassian

– Kriti, Founder and CEO, DUbeat

– Amy Bishop, Owner and Digital Marketing Consultant, Cultivative

– Shafika Houcine, Senior Director of Marketing and Digital, OSN

– Almitra Karnik, Head of Marketing, CleverTap

– Benu Aggarwal, President and Founder, Milestone, Inc.

New interviews will be posted weekly on the CleverTap website at clevertap.com/inspiringwomen where viewers can share commentary and post questions.

