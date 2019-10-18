Clé de Peau Beauté Unveils New La Crème, a Recrafted Masterpiece

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Clé de Peau Beauté, the premier luxury skincare and beauty brand by SHISEIDO Company, Limited, has unveiled a revitalized edition of the iconic La Crème, its high-performance face cream that perfectly embodies the brand’s DNA: intelligent, uncompromising and exquisite. A culmination of unique insights, cutting-edge technology, meticulous craftsmanship, and exceptional performance, the new La Crème is poised to launch in Spring/Summer 2020.

Founded on a unique insight of Skin Intelligence, the skin’s innate ability to distinguish between bad and good stimuli, and also the ability of skin cells to transmit the information among themselves, La Crème harnesses a deep understanding of skin cell behavior to deliver exceptional results. Recrafted eight times since its launch in 1982, each version of La Crème is advanced with the latest discoveries from Clé de Peau Beauté’s ongoing research, and each is more potent and sophisticated than its predecessor.

The new La Crème features a highly potent blend of a proprietary complex: the Skin-Empowering Illuminator, which comprises a powerhouse blend of five key ingredients: Platinum Golden Silk Essence, Japanese Pearl Shell Extract, Theanine, Perilla Extract and Angelica Acutiloba Extract, helping to amplify Skin Intelligence and enhance skin’s ability to repair and defend itself from damage caused by various stressors.

In addition, the revitalized formulation contains the new CeraFerment Extract which is crafted from a yeast that was discovered in Japan’s Akita Prefecture and enhances skin’s ability to regenerate and become firm from within.

La Crème’s exceptionally rich and luxuriant texture was crafted by masters over multiple days in a precise multi-step process and highly measured approach, meticulously blending over sixty curated ingredients to unlock an inner radiance and effectively improve skin for an appearance that feels rejuvenated with youthful density in 12 weeks[1].

The new La Crème, presented in an exquisite jewel-like packaging, was unveiled in an exclusive event that took place in Central London’s landmark Serpentine Magazine located in Hyde Park, where over 100 key editors, influencers and retailers from around the world were hosted by Ms Yukari Suzuki, Chief Brand Officer for Clé de Peau Beauté, and Mr Katsunori Yoshida, Chief Technology Officer of the Clé de Peau Beauté Laboratory.

The light-filled venue, a physical celebration of La Crème’s promise of radiance, was the perfect setting where technology and light were fully deployed to create an interactive and holistic brand experience — each touch point highlighting the milestones Clé de Peau Beauté achieved in pushing boundaries in science and innovation. Guests were brought through digital and interactive multimedia installations that showcased the brand journey, the evolution of La Crème and scientific discoveries around skin that form the bedrock of La Crème’s exceptionally luxurious performance.

The event also marked another significant milestone — the brand’s launch in Europe with London as its first port of call.

Ms Suzuki commented: “La Crème sits at the heart of Clé de Peau Beauté and we are proud and honored to present the new and revitalized formulation, which is underpinned by our relentless commitment to science and skincare innovation. It is an icon of luxury that incorporates technologies of the highest order to empower the innate abilities of skin for radiance that evolves day-by-day.

“Moreover, we decided to host this reveal in London as this illustrious city represents the very first step of our brand journey in Europe. We are excited by the endless possibilities ahead that are charted by the dedication of a committed R&D team, constantly striving to forge new scientific frontiers to deliver a radiance so remarkable that it emanates from within.”

The launch was also celebrated with a gala dinner at the Corinthia Hotel London, which Clé de Peau Beauté co-hosted with their global brand ambassador, Ms Felicity Jones.

About Clé de Peau Beauté

Clé de Peau Beauté, the global luxury brand from Shiseido Cosmetics, was founded in 1982 as the ultimate expression of elegance and science. Clé de Peau Beauté means the key to skin’s beauty. The philosophy of the brand is to unlock the power of a woman’s radiance by harnessing makeup technologies and advanced skincare from around the world. Forever guided by an exquisite aesthetic sensibility and intelligence, Clé de Peau Beauté has instilled its products with modernity, enchantment, and dynamism to emerge as an industry leader in delivering radiance so remarkable, it emanates from within. Available in 14 countries and regions.

Clé de Peau Beauté Official Website: www.cledepeau-beaute.com

Clé de Peau Beauté Official Instagram: instagram.com/cledepeaubeaute

[1] *Tested in South Africa by 100–103 Caucasian females aged 40–68, July 25–October 18, 2018.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1013291/Cle_de_Peau_ Beaute_unveils_new_La_Creme. jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1013292/La_Creme_ physical_celebration.jpg

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1013290/L_RMSY_1.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1008917/Cle_de_Peau_ Logo.jpg