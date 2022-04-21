CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ EMBARKS ON ITS THIRD YEAR IN PARTNERSHIP WITH UNICEF WHICH IS REACHING 7.9 MILLION GIRLS THROUGH EDUCATION AND LEARNING FOR EMPLOYMENT AND EMPOWERMENT

Clé de Peau Beauté will donate a portion of the global sales of The Serum to champion girls’ STEM education as a key to unlocking a better world

TOKYO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Clé de Peau Beauté, global luxury skincare and makeup brand, is proud to partner with UNICEF[1] for a third year by supporting the Global Gender Equality Program which supports every child’s right to an equal future. Clé de Peau Beauté believes that unlocking the power of girls’ boundless potential through education and knowledge will lead to a better future for all. As the partnership enters its third year, UNICEF and Clé de Peau Beauté aim to continue removing barriers that young girls may face by improving their access to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, and relevant skills – to empower them with the tools to achieve a positive impact on their communities and the world. Clé de Peau Beauté will donate a portion of The Serum’s global sales to support UNICEF’s efforts in Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, and Niger amongst other regions to educate and empower girls. The initiative will run in stores from May through June and online from May through December 2022[2].

As the world begins to emerge from the COVID pandemic and looks forward to a brighter tomorrow, we recognize the legacy from the past two years and its impact on how the future will be shaped. We’ve seen an increased trust in science and scientists across the world and new technologies become essential to daily life – leading to a collective understanding that scientific and technical solutions will be the key to many current and future global challenges. With an increased focus on STEM subjects, Clé de Peau Beauté believes it’s more important than ever to arm the next generation of girls with the STEM education and tools they need to create a better future for themselves and for society as a whole.

Funds raised for UNICEF from last year’s sales of The Serum pushed forward initiatives to support girls around the world, enabling them to overcome barriers to education and skills development. Achievements include:

Bangladesh: Strengthening Education for Adolescents Program to make it Gender Responsive

Clé de Peau Beauté is supporting UNICEF’s programs in Bangladesh to promote gender equity in the education system, alleviating gender-related barriers to education and reducing gender-based violence.

In partnership with the Government of Bangladesh, UNICEF is following a systematic approach to strengthen gender equity in the education system by providing technical support to develop a skill-based curriculum, which has been approved by the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

UNICEF has implemented an Alternative Learning Program in Bangladesh, for the most vulnerable out of school adolescent girls, linking them to apprenticeships and job training with theoretical and foundational skills. 1,100 girls have enrolled.

Kyrgyzstan: Building 21st Century Skills for Girls

Clé de Peau Beauté is supporting UNICEF’s STEM4Girls programs in Kyrgyzstan to empower girls to pursue a professional education and careers in STEM and beyond in order to address existing gender disparities – inclusive of high unemployment rates among women and a prevalence of child marriage.

621 girls have been trained to be role models and peer educators for younger girls in their communities. These peer educators have successfully reached over 16k peers – leading to 81 percent of participants reporting that sessions helped them identify their professional choice in STEM.

155 girls entered University to study STEM, 39 percent with a tuition grant.

Niger: Promoting Girls’ Empowerment

Clé de Peau Beauté is supporting UNICEF’s programs in Niger, where more than 1.3 million girls are not in school, to promote new opportunities for adolescent girls by helping them to develop relevant competencies and skills.

The partnership supported 900 secondary school girls in mentoring groups to strengthen their basic skills in mathematics and French. About a third of these girls had dropped out of school but were successfully brought back to school through the mentoring program.

24,956 girls and women benefited from a campaign and workshop on overcoming gender stereotypes and promoting their wellbeing.

“The pandemic has highlighted the importance of science and technology in solving many problems the world faces. With support from our partnership with Clé de Peau Beauté, UNICEF is investing in skills-building initiatives in STEM, digital technologies, and social entrepreneurship. UNICEF supports efforts that make sure girls lead empowered lives, equipped with the right resources and opportunities. Through this program we hope to inspire and provide the necessary tools for the next generation of female leaders,” said Ms. Carla Haddad Mardini, Director, Private Fundraising and Partnerships, UNICEF.

“At Clé de Peau Beauté, we believe the key to a better world lies in unlocking the power of girls through STEM education. We have therefore committed to apportioning a percentage of sales from The Serum, one of our most coveted products, to educate and empower young women around the world. The past two years have been a meaningful journey as we sought to make a real difference, and it has been particularly special to receive such enthusiastic participation from our customers. We are honored to know that through UNICEF, our contributions are able to make the most necessary and meaningful impact,” said Ms. Mizuki Hashimoto, Chief Brand Officer of Clé de Peau Beauté.

Clé de Peau Beauté aims to empower girls through education – the first step to unlocking girls’ potential and innate intelligence, leading to a better future for all.

For every purchase of The Serum, a donation will be made to UNICEF to support the education and empowerment of girls around the world during a time when learning STEM subjects is more crucial for our future than ever before. Together, a more radiant, positive tomorrow is in reach.

