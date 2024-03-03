CHILDREN ARE DYING OF STARVATION IN HOSPITALS IN GAZA

Just recently, Gaza's Health Ministry stated that at least 15 children died over the past few days from malnutrition and dehydration at the Kamal Adwan hospital. "We fear for the lives of 6 (other) children suffering from malnutrition and diarrhea at the hospital's intensive care unit as a result of the cessation of the electric generator and oxygen and the weakness of medical capabilities," Ashraf Al-Qudra, the Gaza Health Ministry's spokesperson, said. It is worth noting that the hospital has been out of service for months due to the continuous Israeli attacks and lack of fuel and medicine. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon