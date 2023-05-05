Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces, discusses with an American military delegation relations between the Libyan army and the American army, and the possibility of developing them.

The Chief of Staff of the Land Forces, Major General "Al-Fitouri Grebeel", discussed with a delegation from the US Department of Defense, represented by the US Defense Attaché to Libya, Colonel Seaman "Mark Emblum", the relations between the Libyan army and the US army and the possibility of developing them.

The media office of the Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces stated that the meeting was held on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces, and included the commander of the 51st Infantry Brigade, the commander of the 444th Combat Brigade, a representative of the Ministry of Defense and a representative of the Operations Authority.

The media office added that "Grebeel" stressed during the meeting the depth of relations between the two countries and praised the role played by the US military command in Africa "AFRICOM".

For its part, the American delegation praised the exact military linkage and determination of the officers and personnel of the Libyan military establishment, and the developments of the Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces in a short period of time, according to the media office.

After the meeting, the Chief of Staff of the Ground Forces invited the American delegation to visit the School of Armored Vehicles and Infantry, the School of Artillery and Missiles, the headquarters of the 1st Infantry Brigade, and the headquarters of the 2nd Infantry Brigade in the Presidency, to see the progress of work to rebuild and develop the military institution.

Source: Libyan News Agency