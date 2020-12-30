Chief Of General Staff Hails Sacrifices Made In Al Benian Al Marssous Epic In Serte

Misrata-Chief of General Staff. Maj Gen Mohamed Al Hadad, has hailed the sacrifices made during Al Benian Al Marssous epic in Serte that warded off extremism and barbarism and get the country rid of terrorism. In speech at the graduation ceremony of AL Bonian Al Marssous batch at Air Defense College in Misrata, he praised the staff of the college for their efforts rendered to the military institution and to the homeland. Maj Gen Mohamed Al Hadad urged the graduates to uphold the homeland and the sovereignty of Libya, rather than the quest for false glory for any entity or selfish individual who may ascend on the corpses of Libyan youth.

Source: Libya News Agency