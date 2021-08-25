Chery TIGGO 8 PRO Available in Iraq From September 8

For 18 consecutive years, Chery has ranked first in exports for Chinese passenger vehicles. In March, the TIGGO 8 PRO was launched in Russia, followed by other Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, and so far has been well received for its high quality.

As the flagship model of the Tiggo series built to international standards, the TIGGO 8 PRO has been extensively tested in extreme hot and cold environments such as Siberia in Russia, and Saudi Arabia, with a cumulative mileage of more than 2 million kilometers.

Ready for any adventure, the TIGGO 8 PRO comes with six-year/200,000km warranty and an optimized production process that creates 0.1mm level matching parts and 1mm body size control for users. In addition, the TIGGO 8 PRO has received international certification and recognition from the EU and Gulf countries for emissions, safety, and more.

As the brand new Chery T1X platform flagship SUV, the TIGGO 8 PRO brings even more “luxury” and sets three new standards for technological innovation, including power, comfort, and intelligence. All TIGGO 8 PRO series are equipped with standard LED luxury lighting sets, exclusive intimate luxury leather seats, and super luxury configuration, creating a more comfortable, more convenient, more extreme car experience for users.

Equipped with many of Chery’s latest cutting-edge technological innovations, the TIGGO 8 PRO provides users with an all-new and globally certified quality driving experience. Moving forward, the TIGGO 8 PRO’s predicted outstanding sales performance will also inject new vitality into the Iraqi car market and set new standards for luxury in the new era.

