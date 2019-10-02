Centre of Excellence – Industry and Academia Collaboration

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Heriot-Watt University Dubai aim to work closely with leading industry partners to overcome key challenges facing the construction sector, and to prepare the next generation of qualified construction professionals. With a focus on smart technologies and processes the Centre of Excellence in Smart Construction will push boundaries and will promote and deliver innovation across a number of themes including productivity, sustainability and welfare.

Professor Ammar Kaka, Provost at Heriot-Watt Dubai says: “We look forward to welcoming government representatives, industry officials, technology providers and other academic and research teams to our Centre of Excellence in Smart Construction (CESC). We will use this opportunity to collaborate with like-minded organisations who share our vision and passion and would like to join us in this initiative. CESC will act as a hub for stakeholder engagement, a platform for discussion and a model for collaborative research in a sector that is thriving and ever changing in the region.”

Severin Tenim, Strategic Project Manager at Alec Construction says: “Collaboration unlocks enormous potential and is an essential ingredient for any stakeholder wishing to remain relevant in today’s rapidly changing world.”

The Centre of Excellence will be led from within the Dubai Campus but draws on multidisciplinary academic expertise, undertakes research and business engagement activities that cut across all of heriot Watt’s schools and campuses, hence embracing talent from the university’s wider research eco-system.

Jim Parker, Country Manager at Mott MacDonald: “We are proud and delighted to be an inaugural member of the Centre of Excellence in Smart Construction; and look forward to incubating and developing innovative solutions to the perennial challenges of digital connectivity, physical mobility and spatial proximity in one of the most exciting cities with a world class university.”

