Celebrations Marking 69th Anniversary Of Independence Day Get Underway.

Tripoli, 24 December 2020(Lana) Celebrations marking the 69th anniversary of Libya’s Independence Day got underway at the Martyrs Square on Thursday in the presence of the President of Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord. The celebrations which started with the national anthem were attended by a number of Parliament members, and Deputies to the President of the Presidency Council Ahmed Mi’tig and Mohamed Emary Zayed. The GNA Minister of Interior Fathi Pashagha, the Minister of Defence Salah Al Namroush and the Chief of Staff Mohamed Al Hadad also attended the event. =Lana=
