Breaking news
- ticket title
- ‘Hello Mum It’s me, Mohamed’
- Cavusoglu Discusses With Lavarov Developments in Libya
- Italian Foreign Minister: Preparation for European Mission to Libya Led By Josep Borrell
- Di Maio Discusses Libya With Pompeo on Phone
- Libyan tribal council seeks Tunisian president help to resolve Libyan crisis
Cavusoglu Discusses With Lavarov Developments in LibyaDecember 24, 2019
Ankara-Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has discussed with his Russian Counterpart the Libyan file and developments in the Syrian Edlep Province. Turkish diplomatic sources said Monday Cavusoglu phoned Lavarov, and the two discussed developments in Libya and in Edlep north west of Syria.
Source: Libya News Agency