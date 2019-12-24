Wednesday, 25/12/2019 | 8:58 UTC+0
Libyan Newswire

From around the world

Breaking news
ticket title
‘Hello Mum It’s me, Mohamed’
Cavusoglu Discusses With Lavarov Developments in Libya
Italian Foreign Minister: Preparation for European Mission to Libya Led By Josep Borrell
Di Maio Discusses Libya With Pompeo on Phone
Libyan tribal council seeks Tunisian president help to resolve Libyan crisis
You are here:  / Government Policy / Cavusoglu Discusses With Lavarov Developments in Libya

Cavusoglu Discusses With Lavarov Developments in Libya

December 24, 2019   

Post by relatedRelated post

Ankara-Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has discussed with his Russian Counterpart the Libyan file and developments in the Syrian Edlep Province. Turkish diplomatic sources said Monday Cavusoglu phoned Lavarov, and the two discussed developments in Libya and in Edlep north west of Syria.

Source: Libya News Agency

-->
   
   