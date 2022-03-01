Casio to Release the First MR-G to Feature the Iconic Design of the Original G-SHOCK

TOKYO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of a new addition to the MR-G series, the flagship line of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new MRG-B5000 is the first MR-G timepiece to feature the iconic design of the very first G-SHOCK.

With a nod to the design of the DW-5000C, the first-ever G-SHOCK released in 1983, the MRG-B5000 now brings a brilliant shine and dignified distinction to the shock-resistant watch by employing cutting-edge metals finished with master polishing craftsmanship.

In order to apply sophisticated polished finishes to even the tiniest corners of the complex bezel form, which is made of 25 different components, Casio developed the new Multi-Guard Structure. The new structure incorporates shock-absorbent parts in the multi-component bezel to ensure excellent shock-resistance, while also allowing polished finishes to be applied to each individual component, down to the most challenging spots, for a stunningly beautiful finish. The band employs a special structure, as well, with separate pins embedded in round holes in each metal link, to allow detailed polishing for an equally beautiful finish on the band.

The quality of the master polishing craftsmanship really shows on the cutting-edge, made-in-Japan materials used for the MRG-B5000. COBARION, which has a hardness about four times that of pure titanium and a brilliant gleam comparable to platinum, is used for the top surface of the bezel. The band is made with DAT55G, a titanium alloy that is both about three times harder than pure titanium and highly workable, making it scratch-resistant and ensuring a long-lasting, beautiful mirror finish.

Masterfully crafted polishing and meticulously selected materials come together to create a timepiece worthy of that original design, but with the trademark quality of the MR-G line, which stands at the pinnacle of the diverse family of G-SHOCK watches.

When it comes to function, the MRG-B5000 features radio-controlled calibration and Smartphone Link connectivity. The watch connects with the dedicated CASIO WATCHES smartphone app to automatically adjust to the correct time. It also comes equipped with a solar charging system and high-brightness LED light for added convenience.

As with other MR-G watches, the MRG-B5000 is crafted on the high-end Premium Production Line at Yamagata Casio, the “mother factory” of Casio watch production.

* COBARION is a trademark of a cobalt-chromium alloy manufactured exclusively by Eiwa Corporation. * DAT is a registered trademark of Daido Steel Co., Ltd. in Japan.

