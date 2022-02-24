Casio to Release Standout G-SHOCK in Black Full-Metal Design

Featuring Intricate Combination of Multiple Finishes

TOKYO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the latest addition to its G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. Based on the GMW-B5000, the original full-metal take on the first-ever G-SHOCK, the new GMW-B5000MB features an array of detailed finishes that come together in a refined black design.

The GMW-B5000MB brings together individual components treated with honing finishes* and multiple polishings in a premium-quality, shock-resistant watch with a uniquely appealing look that makes the most of rich texture and feel.

The entire exterior of the timepiece is honed and treated with black ion plating to deliver matte black sophistication, and additional finishes are applied to individual details. The hairline finish on the raised areas on the side of the bezel and the sides of the band retains a metallic texture, while tempering the shine. The mirror finish, by contrast, adds glossy shine to the surface of the screws, buttons, and other details.

With this latest model, Casio adds a new finishing process, as well. After the initial black ion plating, the top surface of the bezel is polished again with a hairline finish to expose most of the stainless steel beneath, with its silver-colored gleam. The chic and seamless integration of the silvery hue of the stainless steel of the bezel and matte black of the body, complemented by multiple intricate finishes, results in a beautifully detailed, quality design with a one-of-a-kind, sophisticated look.

* A surface finishing technique that involves polishing a surface by spraying it with fine abrasives

The functionality of the GMW-B5000MB is just as good as its design. The watch comes with both standard radio wave reception and Smartphone Link connectivity, which allows the owner to use the G-SHOCK Connected app to maintain precision timekeeping and easily manage alarms, world time, and other settings. The watch can also use handy Reminder and Phone finder functions when paired with the app.

