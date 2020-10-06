Caroll Adopts Openbravo OMS and POS Solutions to Accelerate Omnichannel Retail Strategy

LILLE, France, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Openbravo, the global cloud-based omnichannel platform vendor for agile and innovative commerce, has announced that it has been awarded a contract by Caroll International, the French fashion retailer. Caroll is rapidly rolling out Openbravo’s Order Management System to give it a comprehensive omnichannel order management capability and allow online orders to be fulfilled and delivered from its stores.

French fashion retailer Caroll, which has 473 stores in nine countries and a fast-growing online operation, was looking for an omnichannel order management system that would help physical store transformation, boost its operational agility and better integrate its eCommerce operations.

Caroll faced three main specific challenges. The company wanted to reduce the number of online orders rejected because the warehouse was out of stock even though the items ordered were available in stores. It needed a solution that could make store stock available to serve these orders and it also wanted to reduce the number of picking locations to optimize the number of packages for its customers and reduce the picking costs of each order (preparation, shipments, etc.).

Caroll chose Openbravo for its OMS, POS and mobile capabilities. The Openbravo OMS solution makes it possible to access store stocks from orders made on the website or in store. Moreover, the solution supports a variety of omnichannel fulfillment scenarios, such as ship-to-store, ship-from-store, BOPIS and BORIS.

“We needed to access our stores’ stock from the website in order to fill stock-outs at the warehouse and optimize the flow of in-store stock. The OMS system brings additional sales to the store and has been very well received by the retail teams,” says Frédéric Mayette, CIO of Caroll.

“We chose the Openbravo OMS because it met all these objectives and the Openbravo team took time to understand our needs and propose the correct solution for the challenges we face in today’s fashion retailing industry. The collaboration between our teams made this project a real success from the beginning. We were able to see immediate positive results,” he added.

“The confidence that Caroll has shown in Openbravo and the results observed from the first weeks of use confirm how the Openbravo omnichannel platform, and in particular, the OMS and POS solutions, enables retailers to easily adapt to changing market dynamics and rapidly evolve their business to embrace omnichannel retail,” says Christophe Dubuis, Sales Director for France and Northern Europe at Openbravo.

About Caroll

For more than 50 years, Caroll has embodied smart, modern design in women’s clothing, bringing a sleek and inspired look to women’s daily lives. From creative workshops to stores, Caroll reinvents itself continuously to offer women chic and desirable fashion. For more information on Caroll, please visit www.caroll.com .

About Openbravo

Openbravo offers the cloud-based omnichannel software platform of choice by retail and restaurant chains seeking to accelerate innovation and omnichannel execution. Its flexible technology allows to achieve greater agility and innovation, with lower IT costs, for more differentiated and personalized customer experiences across all channels, through key capabilities such as a mobile POS, CRM & Clienteling, an OMS engine, price and discount management, mobile inventory or connectors with leading ERP systems, eCommerce or payment platforms for effective end-to-end omnichannel execution. Leading international brands such as BUT, Decathlon, Groupe Rand, Rubaiyat, Sharaf DG, Toys “R” Us Iberia and Zôdio prefer Openbravo, which today counts over 18,000 back office users and 60,000 point of sale terminals using its solutions.

If you are interested to learn more about Openbravo, visit www.openbravo.com .

