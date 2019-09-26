Call for Entries Issued for First Annual Middle East Stevie Awards®

RAK Chamber-sponsored Program to Recognize Innovation in the Workplace in 17 MENA Nations

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Stevie® Awards, organizer of the world’s premier business awards programs, has opened entries for the 2020 (first annual) Middle East Stevie Awards, the first business awards program to recognize innovation in the workplace throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

The awards are produced by the creators of the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®, which receive more than 12,000 nominations each year between all Stevie Awards programs.

The Middle East Stevie Awards are open to all organizations in 17 nations in the Middle East and North Africa: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates & Yemen.

All individuals and organizations —public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small— may submit any number of nominations to any number of the categories, free of charge. Completed nomination details are available at http://MENA.StevieAwards.com

Nominations that are awarded a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award by the jury will be assessed a winners fee, the payment of which will unlock a number of benefits for the winner, including the right to claim the win, a Stevie Award trophy, the right to use winners’ marks in promotion, and the right to receive the trophy on stage during a gala awards event in RAK.

Nominations may be submitted online through two entry deadlines: November 6 and December 4, 2019. Any winners’ fees that might be payable for nominations submitted through the November 6 deadline will be discounted by US $30.

Judging for the competition will be conducted by more than 100 professionals around the world. Those interested in participating on a jury may apply at http://MENA.StevieAwards.com. Stevie Awards competitions are esteemed for the rigor of their judging process and the experience and diversity of the jurors. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate on Stevie Awards juries each year.

Winners of the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards in the competition will be announced on January 8, 2020 and celebrated during a gala event in RAK on February 8.

The Stevie Award trophies, designed by the company that makes the Oscar and other major international awards, are among the world’s most coveted prizes.

Nominations will be accepted and judged in Arabic and English, in more than 100 categories across the following category groups:

Web Site, App, Annual Report & Other Publications, & Live Event Awards Categories

Management Awards Categories

Company / Organization Awards Categories

Corporate Communications & Public Relations Awards Categories

Customer Service Awards Categories

Human Resources Awards Categories

Marketing Awards Categories

New Product & Product Management Awards Categories

Technology Awards Categories



About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Contact:

May Hassan

Middle East Stevie Awards Representative

May@StevieAwards.com