Cabinet approves 8th amendment to agreement with US on Egyptian-US higher education initiative

The cabinet has approved a presidential decree on the 8th amendment to an agreement between Egypt and the US on the Egyptian-US higher education initiative.

During its first meeting on Tuesday under Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, the new cabinet said that the agreement aims at creating manpower that meets the needs of the work market and increases the job opportunities for the graduates of higher education in addition to focusing on activities in the field of higher education.

The initiative contributes to boosting direct partnership frameworks among the Egyptian and American higher education institutions to support bilateral higher education programs in addition to upgrading the curricula and ways of teaching and scientific research, the cabinet said.

The initiative will finance scholarships to the US to continue university education and get high educational and vocational degrees in information technology, engineering, mathematics, business management, agriculture, renewable energy and other fields th

at support Egypt’s developmental goals, the cabinet added.

Source: State Information Service Egypt