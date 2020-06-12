British Embassy In Libya: The Proliferation Of Mines And Remnants Of War In The Areas Of Clashes Is A Terrible Threat To The Lives Of Civilians

Tripoli- The British Embassy in Libya called on all citizens whose homes are located in the areas of armed clashes in the capital, Tripoli, and its environs, not to return to it because of fears of the proliferation of mines and remnants of war. The British Embassy said in a series of tweets on Twitter that it is horrific to use mines, booby traps and other explosive remnants of wars in residential areas, which claimed the lives of many lives in southern Tripoli, calling on citizens not to return to their homes while ensuring their safety, and to follow instructions and advice from the competent authorities. The British embassy confirmed that it is a leading donor in the field of mine action in Libya.

Source: Libya News Agency