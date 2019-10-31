British Delegation Discusses European Program for Support to Libya for Economic Integration

Tripoli-A British delegation has visited the office of the EU-funded Support to Libya for Economic Integration SLEIDSE, to get first-hand account of EU financed projects. SLEIDSE said the delegation included members in the UK Joint Funds Unit JFU, Department for International Development DFID, and members of the British Embassy in Tripoli. The delegation was briefed on the program 'Stream' which supports stability in Libya according to the program's SMS page. JFU supports conflict-ending projects, to curb conflict and establish peace and stability in a number of countries around the world. The EU has launched 5 $13 million medical projects in Libya in June, mainly focusing on basic healthcare services, blood transfusion and training midwives.

Source: Libya News Agency