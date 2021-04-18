Britain: All Foreign Forces And Mercenaries Must Withdraw From Libya Without Delay.

London, Britain stressed the need to remove all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without delay, stressing that this sends a clear signal to support the National Unity Government and hold elections on time next December.

The British Minister for Middle East and North Africa Affairs, James Cleverley, said in a statement that the Security Council’s adoption of a new resolution regarding Libya sends a clear signal to support the national unity government and facilitate elections on December 24th.

Cleverley added that the decision affirms the necessity of the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries without delay, in line with the ceasefire agreement signed last October.

He expressed his hope that all members would work to help Libya regain its sovereignty and work for lasting peace and stability.

It is noteworthy that the Security Council announced on Friday that it unanimously adopted a resolution supporting the political process in Libya.

In its resolution, the UN Security Council calls for the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without delay, and the UN Security Council authorises a team of 60 civilians to monitor the ceasefire agreement in Libya.

Source: Libyan News Agency