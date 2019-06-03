Brazilian Security Technologies Arrive to Middle East and Asia Markets

GISEC, the main exhibition and cyber security conference of the Middle East, Africa and Asia, counted this year with a greater presence of Brazilian companies doing business. In untraditional markets, the searches are for solutions in the areas of Information Security and the formation of Corporate Intelligent Networks

SAO PAULO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Senhasegura is a company from MT4 Group which develops and provides a digital password vault for privileged access protection. The vault aims to ensure corporate sovereignty over critical actions and information, and also acts against data theft and enables the traceability of administrators’ actions on networks, servers and databases to meet PCI, SOX and ISO 27001 regulatory requirements. In 2015, the brand received the CERTICS innovation seal issued by the Brazilian Ministry of Science and Technology and Innovation.

Listed in the Gartner Market Guide for Privileged Access Management in 2016 and 2017, the company was appointed in 2018 as a ‘visionary’ in the Gartner PAM Magic Quadrant, and was recognized the same year by Forrester as one of the world’s leading PIM solutions in the its Forrester Wave report. Both institutes provide independent assessments of market solutions.

“It is vital for companies to meet international standards that attest to quality in solutions and customer relationships. We have already been recognized by Gartner as a “Visionary” and “Beat the Brand” supplier in 2018. And we will broaden that confidence in the global marketplace. For almost a decade our focus has been to work on preventing data theft and traceability in networks, servers, databases, and many other types of devices. We meet exacting standards, so we are also demanding,” says Marcus Scharra, CEO of MT4 Group.

The entrance of the Brazilian group in the Middle East occurs by MT4: Senhasegura, with one of the main in privileged access management solutions in Brazil, which already serves its clients locally. During GISEC in Dubai, they signed a business agreement so that RAS Infotech – one of the main distributors among five countries – represents the solutions of the MT4 Group: Senhasegura in the Middle East region. According to executives, the objective is to promote the next generation of PAM Solution (Privileged Access Management), with local technical assistance.

Another expanding market for the Brazilian technology group is Southwest Asia. From Bangladesh, the company OneWorld InfoTech now provides full-cycle management solutions to high-privilege credentials, as well as modules for managing digital certificates, of interest to companies that work with their customers’ sensitive data, and are concerned about the increase in theft and cyber fraud.

