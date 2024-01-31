Braille Energy Systems Inc. Provides Operational and Business Update

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Braille Energy Systems Inc. (formerly Mincom Capital Inc.) (TSXV:BES) ("BESI" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following updates on its operations and business activities:

Braille Battery Inc.

BESI's subsidiary Braille Battery Inc. (Sarasota, FL) reports that significant technical and operational requirements for expansion activities into European markets were completed in 2023 and revenue activities in the European market are now expected to begin with the spring/summer 2024 performance racing season. In the last few months of 2023, Braille Battery developed two new industry-leading battery capacity products designed to meet the needs of the important and growing powersports market. These products, which will be available to consumers starting in February 2024, broaden Braille's product offering in this space and complement its successful G30H product. As these new higher capacity products provide a solution that is not currently available with lithium batteries, Braille expects them to be met with widespread demand in the US market.

Meanwhile, Braille's G30H product has been selected and utilized by the factory race team for the largest powersports manufacturing company in the US.

"2023 was a dynamic year for Braille Battery as it focused on investments in operations and targeted new verticals, including the powersports market, and partnerships with OEMs," said Lindsay Weatherdon, President and CEO of BESI. "In addition, the company is in discussions with a number of organizations to provide contract manufacturing lithium battery solutions."

Braille Energy

BESI's ELECTRAFY RESIDENTIAL AND INDUSTRIAL BACK-UP POWER SYSTEM (Electrafy) is in the commercial selling phase, with active discussions taking place with key partners to bring Electrafy to the North American market. The company has achieved another milestone with its first test installation of an Electrafy System in a Canadian residence that was approved and certified by the local authorities.

"Having our first Electrafy System installed, operating, and approved by the authorities is a major accomplishment for our company and opens the door to expanding to other provincial jurisdictions and the US," said Mr. Weatherdon. "We are booking orders in Q1 '24 for delivery in Q2 '24."

Early Alerttm Lithium Battery Fire Detection System: Early Alert, formerly FireBulb, addresses the safety issues related to lithium battery fires that have caused widespread concern as the adoption of lithium battery technology grows. Early Alert is now in the final stages of its commercial development, and the Company plans to launch its first product focused on electric bikes and scooters by Fall 2024.

"Instances of E-bike and E-scooter lithium battery fires are well documented and, in some cases, have led to the destruction of property when stored and charged within homes and apartment buildings," said Mr. Weatherdon. "We are pleased that we will soon be able to offer a proven system that can detect potential fires related to these battery applications. We also plan to develop and launch additional versions of Early Alert for various other lithium battery applications, including industrial lithium battery applications, in the near future."

About Braille Energy Systems Inc.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. holds an 89.95% equity interest in Braille Holdings Inc., which holds a 100% equity interest in Braille Battery Inc. Braille Battery is an established battery-manufacturing and energy storage company supplying batteries to the professional motor sports industry and the pioneer of a complete line of lightweight high powered battery systems for the transportation market. Braille Energy Systems (BESI) will expand its market penetration into a wider range of market segments that require lightweight, high-performing energy solutions, using the most scientifically advanced materials. For additional information about BESI and Braille Battery products, please visit our website at www.brailleenergy.com or www.braillebattery.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Braille Energy Systems Inc. Investor Contacts

Kimberly Darlington

Communications, Braille Energy Systems Inc

kimberly@refinedsubstance.com

Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean

CFO

(613) 581-4040

jmazvihwa@grafoid.com

SOURCE: Braille Energy Systems Inc.