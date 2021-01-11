Bracewell Adds Renewable Energy Trio in London

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Bracewell (UK) LLP announced today that Tom Jamieson, Jo En Low and Gordon Stewart have joined the London office as partners in the firm’s global energy practice. The trio joins Bracewell from Clifford Chance LLP, where they spent the last decade working together as an established cross-practice team advising clients on renewable energy and power transactions across Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

“I’m excited to welcome this dynamic team to the firm,” said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. “Their diverse experience on market-leading renewable energy projects and transactions strengthens our ability to serve the needs of our energy clients throughout the world.”

Jamieson brings extensive project development and finance experience to the firm, with a focus on power, energy transition and low carbon projects. He advises developers, financial investors, banks and multilaterals on all aspects of the project cycle, from structuring and negotiating the commercial contracts through to financing, refinancing and divesting relevant assets. Jamieson is a graduate of University of St. Andrews.

Low is an M&A/private equity lawyer with a focus on advising private equity and other financial investors as well as fund-owned businesses on renewable energy transactions. She advises on the establishment of fund-owned renewable energy platforms, joint venture/consortium arrangements, management incentive arrangements, and the corporate structuring and development of renewable energy projects, as well as the acquisition and disposal of fund-owned portfolios of renewable energy assets. Low is a graduate of the University of New South Wales and Columbia Law School.

Stewart is an energy infrastructure lawyer with a focus on advising financial investors, private equity houses, and corporates and their banks and funders on renewable energy and power transactions. He has worked on several first of their kind transactions, advising clients on their acquisitions, joint development arrangements and financing of renewable and low carbon assets, as well as related energy infrastructure. Stewart is a graduate of St. Catharine’s College, University of Cambridge.

“Bracewell’s London office has established itself as one of a very small group of leading firms in the oil and gas sector. Tom, Jo En and Gordon have different but complimentary practices. With their addition to our already well established renewable energy team, we now have depth on the renewable energy side that is the equal of any firm in this market,” said Jason Fox, managing partner of Bracewell’s London office.

With one of the largest dedicated energy teams in the world, Bracewell is strongly positioned to advise client on opportunities in the renewable energy space, including in Africa and other emerging markets. The firm recently represented an international investment consortium, comprised of Siraj Energy, Marubeni Corporation and Total Solar, on the development and implementation of the first utility-scale renewables independent power project in Qatar; Fotowatio Renewable Ventures in the first utility-scale renewables project in Armenia and its second utility-scale battery project in the UK; Eni is its acquisition of a 20 percent interest in the world’s largest offshore wind farm project; and Equinor as US counsel in the $1.1 billion agreement to sell BP a 50 percent interest in the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind projects off the US East Coast.

“The evolving industry requires advisers who are nimble, creative and efficient, thereby maximizing value and certainty for clients,” said Jamieson.

“We wish to build a business focused entirely on our clients, partnering with them to develop and deliver on their long-term strategic objectives,” added Low.

“It is inspiring to be joining an entrepreneurial firm that shares our clients’ optimism and enthusiasm to pursue the opportunities presented by the energy transition,” Stewart also added.

Bracewell has significantly expanded its global energy team within the last 12 months, including in renewable energy. In addition to Jamieson, Low and Stewart, other recent additions to the firm’s renewable energy practice include Danielle Garbien and Martha Kammoun in New York, and Don J. Lonczak, Timothy J. Urban and Danielle M. Varnell in Washington, DC. Alistair Calvert joined the London office in November as a partner in the firm’s international energy disputes practice. Bracewell also expanded its energy offering in Dubai with Andrej Kormuth, who joined the firm from Clifford Chance, and Clint Steyn, who rejoined the firm from Alcazar Energy.

