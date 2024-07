Member of the ‘Strong Republic’ parliamentary bloc, MP Pierre Bou Assi, wrote today on his platform ‘X’ account: ‘Ninety-six thousand Lebanese have left their villages in the south, according to the United Nations. Hezbollah does not dare to be frank with its environment while the government is in a state of coma…Where are the elements for economic and social resilience? Whenever you wish to tell a story, tell it as a whole..!’

Source: National news agency – Lebanon