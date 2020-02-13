Born2Global Centre Brings Innovative Korean Technologies to the Middle East

Seerslab, the winner of the AIM 2020 National Pitch Competition in South Korea, will participate in the AIM 2020 Global Startups Champions League.

Toss lab, Dtonic, VisualCamp, and GSIL will enter and expand their presence in the Middle East through the Born2Global Road Show.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Born2Global Centre, a major Korean government innovation agency that operates under the country’s Ministry of Science and ICT and greatly contributes to the Korean startup ecosystem, is now introducing Korea’s innovative technologies to the Middle East market.

Through the Born2Global Centre, Seerslab, winner of the AIM 2020 National Pitch Competition held in Korea earlier this month, will go to the Middle East to participate in the AIM 2020 Global Startups Champions League.

The AIM National Pitch Competition was organized in cooperation with the Born2Global Centre, the official partner of AIM (Annual Investment Meeting) in Korea. The winner of this competition gets the opportunity to introduce its technology and establish itself in the Middle East market. AIM is an investment platform under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai and is an initiative of the UAE Ministry of Economy.

Seerslab will be in the final stage of the AIM 2020 Global Startups Champions League, which will be held at the Dubai World Trade Center from March 24 to 26. The company will compete against more than 100 selected companies from the United States, Canada, Argentina, Chile, Germany, the UK, India, Rwanda, Japan, and Singapore. As the winner of the AIM National Pitch Competition, Seerslab will run an exhibition booth in AIM 2020 and get to participate in networking events and business meetings with global investors. The final competition is expected to be witnessed by more than 16,000 visitors from all over the globe.

At the national competition, Seerslab received high scores for its AR technology service expansion and its impressive strategy for entering the Middle East market.

CEO Jinwook Jung of Seerslab said, “We are pleased to have been recognized for the value of ARGear, Seerslab’s all-in-one AR solution, as well as to have this opportunity to introduce ARGear to the Middle East through our participation in AIM 2020, in which we will compete with innovative technology companies. We hope that the release of our platform will make it easier for developers to access AI technologies and content.” Jung added, “We aim to become a leader of the global market, including the Middle East, based on our experience in building AI services for mobile phone manufacturers, telecommunications companies, and e-commerce.”

AIM Regional Manager Kaosar Nazia said, “We know that Korean companies and technologies are thriving in the Korean startup ecosystem and going on to find success in the global market with their excellent technologies and global competitiveness. By working with the Born2Global Centre, one of the leading organizations in the industry, we can help Korean companies establish themselves in both the Dubai and Middle East markets.”

After this pitch competition, the Born2Global Centre will continue increasing its presence in the Middle East. In particular, it will actively support Toss lab (business collaboration tool), Dtonic (spatio-temporal big data engineering platform), VisualCamp (AI-based eye-tracking technology), and GSIL (smart construction safety management system), which were runners-up in the contest.

Starting the road show by participating in AIM 2020 Dubai in March, the Born2Global Centre and the winning company will also participate in the Dubai Expo 2020 project, complete the PMF (Product-Market-Fit) program for Middle East market verification, and meet with local experts to discuss strategies for successful market entry.

Chief Executive Director Jongkap Kim of the Born2Global Centre said, “We are in close communication with various local partners, including AIM, which has an excellent pipeline in the Middle East, as well as investment companies, global corporations, and government agencies. Going forward, we plan to develop various cooperative business models to help Korean companies grow and gain momentum.”

About AIM

Annual Investment Meeting (AIM, www.aimcongress.com), the World’s Leading Investment Platform in the Middle East and North Africa, will hold its 10th edition on March 24-26 2020 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Under the theme ‘Investing for the Future: Shaping the Global Investment Strategies’, AIM will gather high-ranking government officials, decision makers, corporate leaders, policy makers, businessmen, regional and international investors, entrepreneurs, leading academics and investment experts to address the global challenges of securing viable investment aimed at contributing to economic growth. AIM is an initiative of the UAE Ministry of Economy and is under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

About Born2Global Centre

Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com) is a full-cycle service platform for global expansion. Since inception in 2013, Born2Global has been setting the standard for successful startup ecosystem as the main Korean government agency under the Ministry of Science and ICT. Born2Global has expanded and transformed startups to be engaged, equipped and be connected with the global market.

