Bloomberg Regulation Rundown: Green Taxonomies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2024 / Bloomberg
Originally published on bloomberg.com

Regulators around the world are developing green taxonomies to define precisely what environmentally sustainable business activity looks like.

In this episode of Bloomberg Regulation Rundown, our new YouTube series on evolving financial regulations, Cinzia Chiriac, Bloomberg's Head of ESG Regulatory Affairs, and Nadia Humphreys, Bloomberg's Head of Regulatory and Climate Solutions, explain how green taxonomies work and why they matter.

